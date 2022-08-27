SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This year’s WWE Survivor Series PLE event in Boston is officially sold out.

WrestleTix is reporting that the event, which will emanate from TD Garden Arena, sold out in seconds and during the pre-sale.

WWE Survivor Series sold out instantly for its general public sale. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/tIAMi9GjZe — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 26, 2022

Matches for this year’s Survivor Series have not officially been announced at this time, but traditionally feature Raw vs. Smackdown brand supremacy matches. The event has also been the home of championship vs. championship matches, but with a handful of titles unified at the moment, it would be a surprise for WWE to go that direction again.

