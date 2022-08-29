FREE PODCAST 8/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Paul Bearer, pt. 2 of 2: (10 Yrs Ago) Which current star Taker gave the ultimate endorsement to, early Ultimate Warrior memories, WM match Taker strongly disliked (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-17-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Undertaker’s longtime manager Paul Bearer who answers more than a dozen email questions plus Keller’s questions on a wide range of topics including:
- Which new main eventer Undertaker gave an ultimate endorsement to.
- Which wrestler did Taker say is the “last of the old school wrestlers.”
- Which WrestleMania opponent was Taker unhappy with
- Does Bearer want Taker to make another comeback?
- Which wrestler would he like to manage.
- The origination of the Kane gimmick
- Thoughts on working with Kane behind the scenes.
- Which wrestler babysat Bearer’s kids?
- Early memories of Steve Austin and Ultimate Warrior in World Class Wrestling in Dallas.
- The demise of the Von Erich family.
- The fall of World Class Championship Wrestling.
- What he hated most about his on-air role with WWE.
- And more, including stories he said he has never revealed before.
