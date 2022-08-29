FREE PODCAST 8/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Paul Bearer, pt. 2 of 2: (10 Yrs Ago) Which current star Taker gave the ultimate endorsement to, early Ultimate Warrior memories, WM match Taker strongly disliked (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-17-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Undertaker’s longtime manager Paul Bearer who answers more than a dozen email questions plus Keller’s questions on a wide range of topics including:

Which new main eventer Undertaker gave an ultimate endorsement to.

Which wrestler did Taker say is the “last of the old school wrestlers.”

Which WrestleMania opponent was Taker unhappy with

Does Bearer want Taker to make another comeback?

Which wrestler would he like to manage.

The origination of the Kane gimmick

Thoughts on working with Kane behind the scenes.

Which wrestler babysat Bearer’s kids?

Early memories of Steve Austin and Ultimate Warrior in World Class Wrestling in Dallas.

The demise of the Von Erich family.

The fall of World Class Championship Wrestling.

What he hated most about his on-air role with WWE.

And more, including stories he said he has never revealed before.

