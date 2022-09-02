9/2 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Reigns celebration, New Day vs. Viking Raiders, Rousey, Karrion Kross

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2022

TAPED LAST WEEK IN DETROIT, MICH.

AIRED ON FOX

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a camera panning across yelling fans as Michael Cole introduced the show. He said they’ll be setting the stage for Clash at the Castle the next day.

(1) THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. THE NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) – Vikings Rules Match

Cole said there are no rules and falls count anywhere. The camera showed shields leaning against the bottom rope. The ring had the front of a Viking ship against the side. The Raiders made their entrance first and stood on it. New Day then made their entrance. The bell rang nearly four minutes into the show. They dominated from the start. Xavier landed a running dropkick of a shield into the face of Erik. They turned to Ivar next, where Kofi leaped off the barricade with a frog splash. They scored a two count. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Back from the break, all four were brawling amongst fans. A “New… Day Rocks!” chant rang out. The Raiders scored several near falls outside and inside the ring. A “We Want Tables” chant rang out briefly at one point. At 10:00 Kofi made a comeback and pulled a cartoonishly large pink sledgehammer and bashed it across the head of Erik, shattering it. He scored a near fall. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out. New Day pulled a tables out from under the ring. Fans cheered. Erik slapped Ivar onto Xavier on the Viking ship platform. Back in the ring, Xavier caught Ivar with a kick, but Ivar came back with a senton type move. Erik lifted Xavier into the arms of Ivar on the second rope, and then he landed a powerslam for a two count, with Kofi breaking it up with a top rope stomp. They cut to another break at 13:00. [c]

New Day slammed Erik face-first onto a chair mid-ring. Ivar broke up their cover and then landed a spinning wheel kick to Kofi, dropping him to the mat. Ivar then slapped Erik to revive him. Kofi fought out of Ivar’s grip on the second rope. Ivar then climbed to the top rope and Kofi rolled out of the way of his moonsault. Kofi splashed Ivar on his back. Xavier then landed a flying elbowdrop onto Ivar. Erik broke up the cover. New Day leaped off the ring apron onto the Raiders at ringside and scored stereo two counts at 20:00.

Xavier tried to powerbomb Erik off the Viking ship deck through stacked tables next to it. Erik blocked it. Ivar smashed Xavier with a shield. When Kofi leaped off the top rope, Ivar knocked him out of mid-air with a shield. The Raiders then lifted and powerbombed Xavier through two stacked tables. Then Ivar made the cover and scored a three count.

WINNERS: The Viking Raideers in 22:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was one heck of a match start to finish. I like that the biggest spot visually was what finished the match. Of course the Raiders had to win a match named after them, and they looked, dare I say, vicious?)

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside who threw to a video package on Roman Reigns.

-Paul Heyman narrated the Reigns video package. He touted “over 23 title defensese against 14 world class Superstars.” (Why “over 23.” Why not say 24 or whatever the actual number is?) [c]

-A sponsored video package aired on the angle last week on Smackdown with Reigns, the Usos, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre.

-Backstage Sami walked up to the Usos backstage all dressed up with a man bun hair. Jimmy was happy to see him, Jey was not. Jey said Paul Heyman wouldn’t be there because he was still recovering from Brock Lesnar’s slamming him through the table at Summerslam. He told them about the plans he has with blown up photos. Jey asked Sami why he has time to plan a party, but not help him against Kevin Owens. Jey turned and left, angry.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Shayna Baszler backstage in the ring set. Baszler said she’ll be Smackdown Champion after the Clash. She said she’s going to make Liv Morgan suffer and tear her apart limb by limb, and crank and twist until Liv is crying and begging her to stop. Liv walked up to her and said no matter what she says, she is not afriad. She said she won’t quit, and actually plans to rip Baszler’s arm off. Baszler said she’d like to see her try.

-A vignette aired with Karrion Kross and Scarlett with the tick tock noises. He mentioned Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and his opponent Drew Gulak.

(Keller’s Analysis: Kross stayed away from haunted house cartoonish facial expressions and actually came across as an authentic person with a hard edge and violent intentions. This is a good shift if it’s intentional.) [c]

-Another brief vignette narrated by Heyman hyped the Reigns celebration later.

(2) KARRION KROSS (w/Scarlett) vs. DREW GULAK

Cole said this is the Smackdown in-ring debut of Kross. Kross no-sold Drew’s early offense and then gave him a nasty Saito suplex onto his head and shoulder. Next, he applied a Straight Jacket sleeper and Drew tapped out. Scarlett entered the ring and laughed as Kross was slow to release after the bell. McAfee called him a psychopath. “I feel that man is going to be able to do whatever he wants,” McAfee said.

WINNER: Kross in 1:00.

-A video recap aired of Ronda Rousey being arrested weeks ago on Smackdown after trying to take over the show. [c]

-Another Heyman-narrated vignette hyped the Reigns celebration later.

-Rousey made her entrance. McAfee observed that she didn’t appear to be in a great mood, “but we shall see.” She had an envelope. She held it up and said she had an official statement regarding her suspension. She asked for Adam Pearce walk out and read it. She sarcastically called him her close and personal friend. Pearce said it’s never been person, no matter what decision he has made. She said it was his decision to have her arrested. He said it was her actions that prompted that, and there are protocols to follow. Rousey asked if she can call him Adam since they’re on a first-name basis after he had her arrested and all. He said they could have handled this in his office. She asked him to read it out loud.

Pearce began reading the statement, which said her behavior has been unprofessional. Rousey said that was subjective. Pearce continued, saying that her behavior has never approached criminal, so she shouldn’t have been arrested, so she’ll remain on probation, but as of Sept. 2, she can resume wrestling. Pearce said the statement is absurd. He said she is a danger to everyone and she held the show hostage and it was his duty to call the police. He said if it was up to him, he wouldn’t have suspended her, he would have fired her. She asked if the Board would value his opinion over “the most recognizable female athlete in history?” She got in his face and said, “Kiss my ass.”

Pearce asked if this is a joke to her. He got worked up and said his job isn’t easy. He said 52 weeks a year, two shows on two networks, he has to make sure everything runs smooth. He said nobody ever thanks him. He told the fans to shut up for a second and then said he wished someone from the office would come do his job, but they couldn’t. He said he is proud of the work he does, but he doesn’t like working for people who don’t appreciate his work.

[HOUR TWO]

He said Rousey needs to have things her way and walks around like she owns the place. He said she’s “the single biggest bitch I’ve ever met.:” She dropped her mic and approached Pearce. Pearce said, “Hold on, maybe that was a little unprofessional. That was the stress speaking.” Rousey attacked his arm and applied a submission.

(Keller’s Analysis: I find myself on Team Pearce in these interactions.)

-Sami received a delivery of flowers. They were black and smelled. Sami winced at the smell and gingerly set them down. The card was signed “Tick Tock.” He smelled his fingers, and they still stank.

-Hit Row made their entrance. [c]

(3) MAXMIMUM MALE MODELS (Mansour & Mace w/Max and Maxine Dupri) vs. HIT ROW (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla w/B-Fab)

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo walked out. Maxine smiled at them. They smiled at her. B-Fab swung through the ropes and kicked them. Top Dolla tagged in and dominated. Ashante dropkicked Mace into a suplex by Dolla for the win.

WINNERS: Hit Row in 3:00.

-As the MMMs attacked Hit Row after the match, including Max joining in, the Street Profits ran out for the save.

-Kayla interviewed Happy Corbin about his current losses. Corbin said he’s happy and isn’t dwelling on the past. He said he will correct course with an open challenge. [c]

(4) HAPPY CORBIN vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Corbin took early control. Cole said Corbin was looking to finally turn his luck around. Corbin got in some offense. After a near fall, Nakamura countered a short-arm clothesline and landed his Kinsasha for the win.

WINNER: Nakamura in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I am curious where the Corbin losing streak is heading.)

-Cole narrated recap of last week’s Women’s Tag Team Titles main event.

-Butch made his ring entrance with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. [c]

-They showed Corbin backstage, looking frustrated, when JBL’s limo arrived. JBL’s voice asked, “What happened to you?” He told Corbin to get in. Corbin did. Cole wondered if that was actually JBL.

(5) BUTCH (w/Sheamus, Ridge Holland) vs. LUDVIG KAISER (w/Gunther)

They cut to an early break after an intense couple minutes of action. [c]

Butch finished Kaiser eventually with a snap of his fingers and a bitter end.

WINNER: Butch in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Except for the “Butch” name, that was Pete Dunne out there, wrestling and looking like the NXT version of Dunne.)

-Afterward, Sheamus and Holland congratulated Butch. Gunther entered the ring and took off his jacket. Sheamus smiled and took off his jacket and hat. Kaiser tried to get Gunther to wait until the Clash and pushed him out of the ring. Cole said it was a smart strategy by Kaiser. Boos rang out.

-Another vignette aired narrated by Heyman hyped the Reigns celebration including footage of Bruno Sammartino.

-Sami told the Usos everything was set. The Usos said, “Let’s go.” Sami said maybe they should wait for Reigns so “the entire Bloodline” can walk out together. Jey said he’s sounding too comfortable. Jimmy said tonight is about Reigns, so they should just cool and head to the ring. [c]

-A soundbite aired with Tyson Fury saying he’d be ringside at Clash at the Castle.

-Sami Zayn and the Usos walked out to the Usos’ music. Sami began to talk, but Jey took over. Sami endorsed what he was saying. Jimmy asked, “What are you doing?” Sami was really into it. Jey asked fans to stand on their feet. They cut to the parking garage where Reigns stepped out of his SUV. Drew caught him by surprise with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre snarled and headed to the ring as his entrance theme played. Cole said McIntyre is about to “crash the party.” Sami confronted McIntyre at ringside; McIntyre headbutted him immediately. McIntyre entered the ring. The Usos swarmed him, but McIntyre fought back quickly and threw them out of the ring. McIntyre then landed a running flip dive over the top rope onto the Usos and Sami at ringside. McAfee marveled at a man McIntyre’s size doing that.

McIntyre threw a chair into the ring which almost hit Sami. He threw another. Sami rolled out of the ring. Sami tried to come at McIntyre with a chair, but McIntyre kicked the chairinto Sami. He then slammed Jimmy through the announce table. McIntyre waited for Jey to stand, then delivered a running spear, sending him through the barricade. McIntyre grabbed the mic and told Reigns, “When will you understand, I will never, ever stop.” He said he tore Bloodline apart. “God mode, deactivated,” he said. He predicted he’ll kick Reigns’s head off and he’ll be looking up at the new Undisputed Champion. Cole wondered if the historic 733 day title reign will come to an end at the hands of McIntyre tomorrow.

(Keller’s Analysis: Strong closing angle for McIntyre, who is as convincing a challenge to Reigns as there’s been so far in terms of his presentation and intensity throughout the build.)

