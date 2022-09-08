VIP AUDIO 9/8 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly talks a title change, Mickie James’ new storyline, a former WWE wrestler debuts in Impact, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly recaps this week in Impact Wrestling, including a title change, Mickie James’ new storyline (and who she said was the MVP of her segment), a former WWE wrestler debuts in Impact, and a new number one contender for Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory is determined. Joe Doering’s departure is also addressed, as well as how you can help.

