News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/8 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly talks a title change, Mickie James’ new storyline, a former WWE wrestler debuts in Impact, more (18 min.)

September 8, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly recaps this week in Impact Wrestling, including a title change, Mickie James’ new storyline (and who she said was the MVP of her segment), a former WWE wrestler debuts in Impact, and a new number one contender for Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory is determined. Joe Doering’s departure is also addressed, as well as how you can help.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*