VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1789 (Sept. 8, 2022): Keller’s cover story on AEW turmoil with Punk and EVPs, Keller’s PPV & TV reports, Torch Newswire

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1789

Cover-dated September 8, 2022

LINK: 1789 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2021 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the turmoil in AEW with C.M. Punk and the Elite EVPs resulting in a backstage fight… Greg Parks column on this year’s New Japan G1… Keller’s reports on AEW All Out, WWE Clash at the Castle, Raw, and Smackdown… Torch Newswire…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)