News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/7 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Adam Page’s willingness to take advice from peers, Tony Khan’s role as “fun boss,” Clash at the Castle, more (111 min.)

September 8, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Back at it on VIP, Trav and Rich talk more about the drama happening in AEW. Rich’s take on the unfolding events. His specific thoughts on Adam Page’s willingness to take advice from his peers and veterans. Tony Khan’s role as the “fun boss.” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho forming a triad of support of sorts for the locker room. Some thoughts on Clash at the Castle. Looking ahead to the possible stories to tell with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Imagining Thunder Rosa in WWE. Some Book Coast Cast and emails tended to.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*