VIP AUDIO 9/7 – East Coast Cast #593 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss the C.M. Punk-Elite incident and potential punishment, plus Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide, more (89 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode, there was one thing to focus on, and Cam and Trav did just that. The guys talk about the fallout and the drama surrounding Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view and post-show press conference. C.M. Punk going off on his tirade. What prompted his lashing out? Did he indeed throw the first punch in the alleged physical altercation between his camp and the Elite and their friends? Some speculation on the potential punishment that may get doled out. How has Tony Khan let things get so out of hand? Are there other personal problems brewing with other talent up and down the card? Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide also happened this past weekend! Two shows filled with some world class matches. Seth Rollins is on a whole different level right now. Braun Strowman returned in the most Vince McMahon-booked segment Triple H has ever booked. Live calls and more conversation.

