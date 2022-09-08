Malaki Black pulled from upcoming independent appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Amidst reports that Malaki Black asked for his AEW release and received it, he has also been pulled from a scheduled independent wrestling appearance.

Northeast Wrestling announced on Twitter that Black would not participate in this weekend’s show as scheduled. The reason for the absence was medical issues. Northeast Wrestling secured Jay Lethal and nZo as replacements for Black’s star power.

Malaki Black and his House of Black faction lost to Darby Allin & Sting, & Miro at the AEW All Out PPV event on Sunday. After the match, Black cryptically waved goodbye to the crowd and blew them a kiss from the entrance ramp before heading backstage. Black took the pinfall in the match.

Malaki Black is a former NXT Champion with WWE. He debuted in grand fashion with AEW opposite Cody Rhodes, but never was positioned in a prominent way. He formed the House of Black faction with Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart soon after his debut with the company.

