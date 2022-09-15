FREE PODCAST 9/15 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Punk’s future, AEW locker room politics, Sami & Bloodline, Dynamite rating surge, NXT changes, future of unified WWE Title, Levesque on Helwani show (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with cohost Rich Fann, a Pro Wrestling Torch columnist.

The latest expectations on the C.M. Punk, Young Bucks, Tony Khan controversy including what has gone right and wrong with Punk’s year stint with AEW on and off camera.

Reaction to Dynamite’s ratings surge this week.

Analysis of key Dynamite segments including AEW Title Tournament semi-finals, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Lucha Bros., whether The Acclaimed are likely to win belts next week, MJF’s promo and whether the “contract dispute” saga has hurt his act, Stokely Hathaway’s promo and new faction, and more.

Reaction to Paul Levesque’s interview on Aerial Helwani podcast, what questions weren’t asked, what Levesque revealed about his perspective taking over WWE Creative, and more.

Thoughts on the possibility of Raw getting its WWE Title back and rumors on how it might happen.

Key talking points from WWE TV over the last week including Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, Johnny Gargano-Austin Theory-Kevin Owens, and more.This is the first half of the show, the first two hours. The second half of the show, the second two hours, is posted at the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show feed. Search “Wade Keller” on your podcast app to also subscribe free to that or find it at our Wade Keller Post-show home page here: https://www.spreaker.com/show/ wkpwps

