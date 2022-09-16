SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Jon Moxley is has all the momentum in the world. He’s the guy. Put the title on your guy, Tony Khan. This is the way.

-Sammy Guevara reminded everyone why he is a highly touted AEW prospect, but then immediately reminded everyone why the slide down the card happened when Tay Melo ran out. Sammy needs to pick a lane. Try and become a big star in the pro wrestling business or, well, don’t.

-A strong MJF promo, but not his best. There is an issue brewing with him right now and that’s the audience wanting to cheer him. MJF has always had a clear reaction from the audience. Hate. It was one of the most refreshing parts of AEW to see a real heel be a real heel. He’s now walking that line because of everything that went down over the summer. I questioned it from the start, but babyface MJF may have been the better call.

-Ahhhh, The Firm. I give the segment with Stokely Hathaway and company a thumbs up because of the attempt. Its rare that the audience ever gets that type of framing around a group of stars and this worked to give the angle credibility and direction. “A for effort,” but the execution lacked. If this was supposed to be Hathaway’s shining promo moment, he missed.

-Jungle Boy had a match. The pop was big for him, but he feels like a guy losing momentum right now. The Christian Cage injury hurt him, but why not just go all out toward Jack Perry against Luchasaurus at this point? That’s at least something.

-The pairing of Hook and Action Bronson is oddly intriguing to me. Anyone else?

-Promo time for Powerhouse Hobbs?! Hell yes. Really good to hear from Hobbs after a squash and he used his time wisely and effectively. A big star brewing there, folks.

-Swerve in our Glory getting a win over The Lucha Bros ahead of their showdown with The Acclaimed at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is the correct call. Look, The Lucha Bros are a main AEW tag team, but it’s not like they’ve been protected, like, ever. They have notoriety though, so being beaten by the champs gives the champs a little extra juice before dropping the belts on Wednesday.

-It just seems like we go round and round and round with the women’s division. Toni Storm, the new champion, feuding with Serena Deeb. It looks that way anyway. The fatal four-way is fine because nothing else was on tap, but it comes to a point where you have to have something on tap. A disappointing start to what was a promising title reign for Storm.

-An excellent main event between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. It was all about the championship, which is and always will be the most effective way to create investment on the part of the fans. The match was solid and though Danielson winning was pretty obvious, the guys did enough to make you think the other outcome was possible.

-Moxley and Danielson staring each other down and shaking hands was the perfect way to end AEW Dynamite this week. Simple, to the point, and impactful.

