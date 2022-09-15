News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Danielson or Gargano better overall, Punk-Funk comparison, Cody’s absence in AEW, Heyman in AEW, WrestleMania line-up next year, more (42 min.)

September 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s early two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Was C.M. Punk really thinking his run in AEW is comparable to Terry Funk’s in ECW?
  • Why did one weight difference matter and another didn’t at UFC 279?
  • Wouldn’t Paul Heyman be the best hire that Tony Khan could make?
  • What is Todd Martin’s best WrestleMania line-up for next year based on the lay of the land now?
  • More on the importance of Roman Reigns’s WWE Title reign.
  • Are reported details on some big name contracts wrong, especially number of dates?
  • Is the NFL marketing players as entertainers inspired by pro wrestling?
  • Reflecting on NXT UK.
  • Is Vince McMahon likely bothered by the fact that some talent is happy he’s gone?
  • Who is better all-around between Bryan Danielson and Jonny Gargano?
  • How valuable was Cody Rhodes as one of the EVPs and are some of Tony Khan’s recent struggles a result of Cody being gone?

