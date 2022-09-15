VIP AUDIO 9/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Danielson or Gargano better overall, Punk-Funk comparison, Cody’s absence in AEW, Heyman in AEW, WrestleMania line-up next year, more (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's early two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Was C.M. Punk really thinking his run in AEW is comparable to Terry Funk’s in ECW?

Why did one weight difference matter and another didn’t at UFC 279?

Wouldn’t Paul Heyman be the best hire that Tony Khan could make?

What is Todd Martin’s best WrestleMania line-up for next year based on the lay of the land now?

More on the importance of Roman Reigns’s WWE Title reign.

Are reported details on some big name contracts wrong, especially number of dates?

Is the NFL marketing players as entertainers inspired by pro wrestling?

Reflecting on NXT UK.

Is Vince McMahon likely bothered by the fact that some talent is happy he’s gone?

Who is better all-around between Bryan Danielson and Jonny Gargano?

How valuable was Cody Rhodes as one of the EVPs and are some of Tony Khan’s recent struggles a result of Cody being gone?

