VIP AUDIO 9/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Danielson or Gargano better overall, Punk-Funk comparison, Cody’s absence in AEW, Heyman in AEW, WrestleMania line-up next year, more (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s early two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Was C.M. Punk really thinking his run in AEW is comparable to Terry Funk’s in ECW?
- Why did one weight difference matter and another didn’t at UFC 279?
- Wouldn’t Paul Heyman be the best hire that Tony Khan could make?
- What is Todd Martin’s best WrestleMania line-up for next year based on the lay of the land now?
- More on the importance of Roman Reigns’s WWE Title reign.
- Are reported details on some big name contracts wrong, especially number of dates?
- Is the NFL marketing players as entertainers inspired by pro wrestling?
- Reflecting on NXT UK.
- Is Vince McMahon likely bothered by the fact that some talent is happy he’s gone?
- Who is better all-around between Bryan Danielson and Jonny Gargano?
- How valuable was Cody Rhodes as one of the EVPs and are some of Tony Khan’s recent struggles a result of Cody being gone?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply