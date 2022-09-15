FREE PODCAST 9/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Expect the Unexpected’s New History featuring a tournament for Key to East title, plus T4 Tournament first round match, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland strive to meet expectations for a good time when they cover Expect the Unexpected’s New History, featuring a one night, ten person tournament for the Key to East title, including an incredible encounter between Masha Slamovich and Speedball Mike Bailey, a four-way with Bailey, Akira, Gabriel Skye, and Alec Price, the battle for the real Mr. IWTV, the rise of Marcus Mathers plus the opening match in the 4T Tag Tournament with Violence is Forever squaring off against the Mane Event in a battle of Wrestling Coast to Coast favorites. For VIP listeners, we take a look at Eddie Kingston vs. Davey Richards from Glory Pro with a boatload of trivia and, from the NWA, Mike Bennett against Bryan Myers.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO