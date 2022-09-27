FREE PODCAST 9/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-27-2017) Hell in a Cell hype with Owens-Shane plus bonus Deep Dive on Underrated Tag Teams and Heenan Tribute (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (9-27-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by pro wrestling podcast host Jason Solomon from “Solomonster Sounds Off.” They discuss Smackdown in segment one including the latest WWE Hell in a Cell developments with Kevin Owens-Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura-Jinder Mahal, and more. Then they talk to a correspondent who was on site at Smackdown in person. And finally they answered email questions about Smackdown. They also snuck in some Enzo, Roman Reigns-John Cena, and Braun Strowman talk.

In a bonus show, the Sept. 23, 2017 episode of “The Deep Dive with Rich Fann” with guest cohost Chris Maitland began as a love letter to a team that Rich felt was underestimated and grew into a “Deep Dive Top 5” in terms of underrated tag teams. They then discussed amongst themselves and with callers their top five (with a few honorable mentions) as well as a short ode to Bobby Heenan to begin the show.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO