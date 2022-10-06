News Ticker

MLW adds world title match to Fightland 2022

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 6, 2022

MLW announces world title match for Fightland 2022
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW has announced that World Champion, Alexander Hammerstone, will put his title on the line against EJ Nduka at Fightland 2022. The match will be a Last Man Standing match. The company announced the news Thursday morning.

Hammerstone recently crossed the one year mark at the MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Fightland 2022 will be in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena on October 30. Other matches for the show include Jacob Fatu vs. a returning Lio Rush.

CATCH-UP: MLW announces major match for Fightland 2022

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*