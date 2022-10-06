Guevara and El Idolo reportedly in backstage altercation at Dynamite last night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo are the latest AEW wrestlers to have a physical confronation backstage.

According to a report from Fightful, there was a physical confrontation backstage between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo last night at the Dynamite tapings. Both men exchanged harsh words on Twitter prior to Wednesday’s Dynamite tapings. El Idolo and Guevara had a match earlier this year and El Idolo was not happy about Guevara complaining about his physicality in the ring.

The report indicates that both men were warned about getting physical with each other prior to the taping and both agreed that they would not have an altercation at the taping.

The report states that El Idolo approached Guevara backstage and tried to punch him several times. El Idolo was then sent home and Guevara was allowed to wrestle and pick up the in in the main event of Dynamite last night, as he teamed with Chris Jericho to beat Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson.

El Idolo, who has not made it a secret on Twitter in recent weeks that he want to get out of his contract, was told prior to Dyanmaite that he would not be fired if he started a fight with Guevara.

The fight between Idolo and Guevara is just the latest of several backstage altercations between talent in AEW, as C.M. Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega were invovled in an altercation last month after the All Out PPV that saw all four men and several others suspended pending an investigation into the fight that is still ongoing.

Guevara and Eddie Kingston were also involved in an altercation backstage over the Summer as well. AEW CEO and booker Tony Khan has held several talent meetings in part to attempt to squash issues between talent, but the Idolo and Guevara incident indicates that there is still tension between various talents behind the scenes in AEW.

