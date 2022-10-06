VIP AUDIO 10/5 – East Coast Cast #596 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Sami and Solo killing it in Bloodline story, Styles looking like he’s going to dark side, Rey Mysterio fence sitting, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, the guys talk another more than solid week in WWE TV. Sami and Solo killing it in the Bloodline story. A.J. Styles looking like he’s going to join the dark side. Rey Mysterio is doing way too much fence sitting, and it is costing him friends. Bianca Belair absolutely smashed her talking segment with Bayley. Which act in wrestling history took much too long to turn? Predictions for this Saturday’s Extreme Rules show. Cam fills us in on some comings and goings at AEW. Sammy Guevara is doing more to make himself look like a punk than anyone else in the last week. Calls, conversation, and more.

