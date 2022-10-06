News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/6 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly discusses interview segment centered around BFG Impact World Title match, main event between Masha Slamovich and Allie Katch, Bound for Glory predictions, more (17 min.)

October 6, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: With Bound for Glory right around the corner, Darrin Lilly recaps last week’s TV show, featuring a lengthy interview segment centered around the BFG Impact World Title match, plus a review of this week’s main event between Masha Slamovich and special guest star Allie Katch. The show concludes with a rundown of the Bound for Glory card and predictions.

