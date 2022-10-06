WWE makes major changes to announce teams

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has made some significant changes to the announce teams for Raw, Smackdown, and NXT.

Variety is reporting that the changes will begin this week with Smackdown’s season premiere on Friday. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be the announcers for Smackdown. On Raw, Corey Graves will team with the promoted Kevin Patrick and on NXT, Vic Joseph will team with the returning Booker T.

In addition to the announce team shifts, Cathy Kelley will be returning to Monday Night Raw as a backstage interviewer and will handle those duties with Byron Saxton. Saxton was a former WWE Raw announcer.

These changes mark the end of Jimmy Smith’s tenure as lead announcer for Monday Night Raw. He joined the company to replace Adnan Virk last year.

