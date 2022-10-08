FREE PODCAST 10/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Hazelwood: Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face to face, Gunther vs. Sheamus, White Rabbit hints, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers. Discussion points include Roman Reigns taking a backseat to Paul Heyman for the benefit of Logan Paul, Logan Paul looking flat opposite Reigns, Gunther vs. Sheamus finish analysis, final Extreme Rules hype, and much more. Enjoy!
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply