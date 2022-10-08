VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #728 (October 26, 2002): Reaction to the Katie Vick necrophilia skit, Torch Talk with Sean Waltman pt. 4, columns by Keller, Powell, McNeill

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #728 cover-dated October 26, 2002: This issue opens a cover story WWE’s necrophelia angle with Triple H and Katie Vick… Jason Powell’s feature column looks at XPW… Pat McNeill on bookers who book themselves… Wade Keller’s column features secret interoffice memos on the Katie Vick angle… In-depth WWE No Mercy PPV coverage including Keller’s match report (with a rare five-star match rating) and Roundtable Reviews… Part four of the “Torch Talk” with Sean Waltman… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, The Top Five Stories of the Week, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, End Notes, and more…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #728

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE