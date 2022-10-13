FREE PODCAST 10/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: On-site report from Toronto, MJF overshadows Mox-Hangman, Renee debuts, live callers (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol to review AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Toronto. They started with analysis of the “Hangman” Page-Jon Moxley segment and whether the involvement of MJF undercut it too much. They talked with callers about many other aspects of the show including Bryan Danielson challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH Title, MJF’s character, and more.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Javier Machado joins the conversation and they discuss some topics not covered prior including concern with the angle with Daniel Garcia siding with Chris Jericho.

