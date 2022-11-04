Colt Cabana reportedly not returning to AEW full-time

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Colt Cabana returned to AEW television on Dynamite this week and challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, but he reportedly will not be returning to the company on a full-time basis.

PWInsider is reporting that Cabana’s match with Jericho is being looked at as a one off match and not a permanent return. Cabana was a central figure in the CM Punk All Out media scrum tirade that led to a brawl between Punk and The Elite, as well as the suspensions of The Elite. CM Punk’s status with AEW is unknown at this time, though Punk has been off television since winning the AEW World Championship at All Out due to injury.

Colt Cabana is a staple ROH act and has held various ROH titles throughout his tenure with the company.

