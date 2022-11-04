SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rumors of a house show loop continue to persist, but the company is not looking to run other shows at this time.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the company will not be changing their strategy pertaining to house shows and will not be adding them to their calendar any time soon. The report indicates that there are some performers in the company that would like to wrestle more, but that given where the company is right now, it would not be a prudent choice. Some talent’s contracts allow for working independent dates.

In addition to AEW Dynamite, talent in AEW can also work AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Both of those shows air on YouTube. The AEW Rampage show has typically been taped, but has run live in recent weeks.

