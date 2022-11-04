WWE main roster star suffers serious injury on NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

R-Truth reportedly will be out of action for quite some time due to an injury suffered during an appearance on this week’s episode of NXT.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Truth suffered a torn quad muscle and will miss a significant amount of time to heal. The injury took place during Truth’s match with Grayson Waller. Truth appeared to attempt an over the top rope splash, but missed the spot and crashed to the ground before clutching his leg. The match was stopped right away.

R-Truth has been a part of the WWE main roster for the better part of 15 years. Most recently, he was a staple act in the WWE 24/7 championship division.

