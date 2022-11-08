News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/7 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Theory cashes in Money in the Bank, Mia Yim returns to battle Rhea Ripley, Gargano verifies his story with hidden camera, 24/7 Title returns, more (29 min.)

November 8, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Austin Theory cashing in Money in the Bank against Seth Rollins for the U.S. Title, Mia Yim returns to battle Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano verifies his story with hidden camera, 24/7 Title returns, Usos & Solo vs. New Day & Riddle, and more.

