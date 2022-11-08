Mia Yim makes return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mia Yim has returned to WWE.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Yim appeared and attacked Rhea Ripley to help The OC solve the Ripley problem in The Judgement Day. Yim was released from the WWE last year.

In her time away from WWE, Yim worked with Impact wrestling. Prior to her release, Yim had been a part of the Retribution faction after a long stint on the NXT brand.

WWE has not announced her first official Raw match, though given the angle from Monday night, a match with Ripley appears to be in the cards.

