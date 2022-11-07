11/7 WWE RAW TV RESULTS: Doucette’s “alt perspective” report on Crown Jewel fallout, U.S. title open challenge, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 7, 2022

WILKES-BARRE, PA. AT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED ON USA

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the “Then. Now. Forever. Together” signature. The Raw intro then aired followed by a shot of the arena stage with pyro blasting.

-Patrick and Graves welcomed viewers to the show and hyped Seth Rollins’ U.S. title open challenge.

-The Usos’ music hit and the Unified tag champions made their way out to the stage accompanied by Solo Sikoa. Patrick noted that The Usos had not heard from Sami Zayn since last Friday. As Solo and The Usos stood in the ring as the fans chanted for Sami. Jey told the crowd that The Bloodline was in their city. Jimmy boasted about how Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul and how they defeated The Brawling Brutes. Jey brought up how they will face The New Day on Smackdown for the tag title record. As they went to say they are the ones, New Day’s music hit.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston made their way down to the ring with microphones. Kofi congratulated The Usos on their win at Crown Jewel. Xavier declared his and Kofi’s intentions to beat The Usos for the titles and keep their record intact. The crowd chanted for Kofi. Kofi smiled and nodded. Jimmy ran down the New Day’s list of accomplishments, but called them the second best. Xavier said that The Usos are chasing their record, so they are the best. Xavier also said that The Usos got opportunities based on their family name. The Usos rebutted saying that they had pressure based on their family name that New Day couldn’t understand. Xavier then said that that they faced pressure not knowing if they were going to get fired and had to make names for themselves. Jey brought up how The Usos forfeited the gauntlet match that allowed Kofi to fight for the title at WrestleMania 35. Jey told Kofi to not to show up for the tag match and stay home with his kids. Kofi asked what kind of father he would be if he forfeited the match. Kofi said their record represents how they over came so much and represents the last time New Day was whole.

Matt Riddle’s music then interrupted and Riddle came out with his bongos. Riddle talked about his and Elias’ band and Jey told him to shut up. Riddle said everyone should relax and hit his bong. Xavier and Kofi tapped the bongo. Riddle tried to get Solo to do it. Solo did not and stared at Riddle. Riddle said Solo is the strong and silent type. Riddle went to Jimmy. Riddle tapped out a little rhythm. Jimmy finished the rhythm and stared playing the bongo. Riddle stopped him and said the rule is tap, tap, pass. Riddle tried to get Jey to hit the bongo. Jey pushed Riddle away. Riddle took offense and challenged The Usos and Solo to face him and New Day in a six man tag match. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: That was an outstanding segment until Riddle came out to ruin it. I loved the way both teams highlight the adversity they overcame as well as their history in helping Kofi get to WrestleMania. Facing New Day is a perfect way to have them either capture the record or lose the titles. Either outcome is intriguing. The only bad was Riddle making bong jokes during an intense segment to set up the six man tag. The same could have been accomplished by having a fight break out because of the heated words. Solo could have joined in to beat down on New Day, but then Riddle runs out for the save to set up the match.)

(1) THE USOS (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) & SOLO SIKOA vs. THE NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) & MATT RIDDLE

The match started out with New Day and Riddle in control. This changed when Riddle attempted a Floating Bro onto Jey at ringside, but Solo punched Riddle down to the floor. [c]

Back from the break, Jey and Solo worked on Riddle. Riddle fought back valiantly after being back into The Bloodline corner. Riddle hit Jey with a Fisherman Buster and fought off Solo to make the hot tag to Kofi. Kofi hit Solo with a flurry of offense. Kofi went for Trouble in Paradise, but Jey distracted him. Solo hit Kofi with a belly-to-belly suplex and knocked him outside of the ring. Solo threw Kofi into the announce desk and fought off Xavier as well. [c]

Kofi stopped Solo’s offense after the break with a Tornado DDT. Riddle tagged in and hit Jey with a barrage of kicks. Riddle went for the Bro-ton, but Jey hit him with a back suplex for a near fall. Jey made a tag to Jimmy that Riddle didn’t see. Riddle locked Jey in a triangle choke and Jimmy splashed Riddle for a near fall. Riddle hit Jimmy with a draping DDT and signaled for the R.K.O. As Riddle had his back turned, Solo tagged in and ducked down at ringside. Riddle hit Jimmy with the R.K.O., but Solo came in and hit the Spinning Solo on Riddle for the win.

WINNERS: Usos & Solo in 21:00.

-A highlight package of the Crown Jewel event aired.

-JBL made his entrance as Patrick made a crack about his baggy suit. [c]

-JBL bragged about how he sold out many famous arenas around the world, but wouldn’t include the Mohegan Sun Arena among them. JBL made fun of the Philadelphia Phillies losing the World Series and introduced Baron Corbin.

(2) BARON CORBIN (w/JBL) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Corbin dominated Alexander to start and hit Alexander with a lariat for a two count. Alexander hit Corbin with a dive on the outside. However, Corbin caught Alexander as he came back into the ring with End of Days for the win.

WINNER: Corbin in 2:00.

-Rollins was shown backstage dancing his way to the ring for the open challenge segment. [c]