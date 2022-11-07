11/7 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Seth’s U.S. Title open challenge, fallout from Crown Jewel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 7, 2022

WILKES-BARRE, PA. AT THE MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening aired. Kevin Patrick introduced the show as the camera panned the audience.

-The Usos and Solo Sikoa made their way to the ring as Patrick hyped the big tag team match on Smackdown between the Usos and New Day with the Undispute Tag Titles on the line plus the record-length title reign at stake. Corey Graves noted the Usos haven’t heard from Sami Zayn since Friday’s Smackdown. Jimmy Uso bragged that The Bloodlines smashed everyone at Crown Jewel.

The Usos came out and asked everyone to congratulate the Usos for their win at Crown Jewel. Xavier Woods asked how they’re feeling. Jimmy said they’re feeling “private jet lagged, but you wouldn’t know anything about that.” Xavier then touted his frequent flier status. He and Kofi then swiveled their hips as they talked about being the record-setting tag champs. Xavier said they still hold the record, so the Usos are still chasing them. He said they built the division from the ground up and changed what tag team wrestling looked like. “You’re chasing first-generation Superstars,” he said. He said the Usos were coddled and given chances based on what family members did before them, whereas they build their legacy off their own backs. Jimmy said they don’t know the pressure they’ve been under to succeed coming from the family they’ve come from.

Xavier said they “put together the most important three-man group to ever step foot in wrestling and getting booed for it.” He told them not to dare talk to them about pressure. Xavier said the fans, chanting “New… Day rocks,” know that the pressure they faced turned them into diamonds. Kofi said they don’t understand what the record tag title reign means to them. “This represents a time when we were saddled with being positivity-preaching preachers. Nobody should have been able to overcome that, but we did.” (Yuck. So are they saddled with more gimmicks that aren’t authentically them now?) He went on to lament being told they suck. He said they elevated the Usos, so they won’t forfeit the record to them. He was interrupted by Matt Riddle, who scootered to the ring.

Riddle said he and Elias are forming a band. Jey told Riddle to shut up. There were some cheers. Riddle told him to calm down because he likes to sit back, relax, and hit the bong. He pointed at the bongo drums around his neck and asked Xavier and Kofi hit the bong. He invited Solo to hit his bong. Solo didn’t react at all. Riddle said he’s the strong, silent type. Riddle got Jimmy to play it, and he got into it. Riddle pulled away and said, “You know the rules – pat, pat, pass, dude.” He then turned to Jey and said Sami says he hasn’t been Uce-y lately. Riddle proposed a six-man tag match. Patrick asked, “Who saw this coming? We’ve got ourselves a match.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I thought New Day didn’t come across well here, and the crowd reaction tended to indicate the crowd wasn’t all that into them either. The chants felt like a result of almost a guilt trip not to chant for them. They seemed to be looking for sympathy for having a bad gimmick, but they’re still doing the same gimmick based on positivity, and what do fans think about them saying that was something they were “saddled with.” I also don’t like a wrestler on TV talking about being saddled with a gimmick, as it makes other aspects of the show feel inauthentic too since you’re shining a light on the practice of assigning wrestlers gimmicks and persona that don’t match who they really are. Why would you introduce that into the minds of fans watching a show, especially when Riddle is about to walk out playing up a cartoonish buffoon playing bongos? Xavier was much too self-satisfied with his line about his frequent flyer mile status, too. The positive is you can’t come away from that segment thinking both teams think the stakes are high. Riddle was pretty obnoxious here, especially because they’re leaning way too hard into the bong play on words, and it’s just not that funny. Also, why did Riddle merely suggesting a six-man tag make Patrick so sure there’d be a six-man tag after the break; the Usos & Solo didn’t seem to signal agreement.) [c]

(1) THE USOS & SOLO SIKOA vs. RIDDLE & NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)

The match began right after the break ended. Riddle yanked Jey over the top rope with his legs. He then went for a slingshot Floating Bro, but Solo knocked him off the ropes to the floor. They cut to a break at 3:30. [c]

A few minutes later, Solo got the hot-tag and took it to Kofi, knocking him off the ring apron onto the announce desk. He then slammed his face into the table a few times. Xavier moved in for the save, but Solo knocked him down easily. They cut to a break. [c]

Riddle hot-tagged in after the break and rallied for a while. Jey cut him off and toko over. He went for a top rope move, but Riddle caught him in a triangle. Jey, though, had tagged in Jimmy who landed a top rope splash on Riddle for a near fall. Xavier broke up the cover. Xavier dragged Solo to ringside, but Solo threw him over the announce desk. Kofi dove through the ropes at Solo, but Solo knocked him out of mid-air with a forearm. Solo threw him into the ringside steps. Riddle then kicked Solo from the ring apron and landed a Floating Bro on the floor. Jimmy dove through the ropes and knocked Riddle into the announce desk. Jimmy threw Riddle back into the ring as a “This is awesome” chant rang out. Riddle surprised Jimmy with a kick and then a draping DDT. As Riddle celebrated, Solo tagged in. Riddle pounded the mat and hit the RKO on Jimmy. Solo, still the legal man, entered and spun Riddle around and gave him the Spinning Solo for the win.

WINNERS: Usos & Solo in 21:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action throughout following a logical formula. It’s smart to have Bloodline win whenever possible to protect their mystique. I wouldn’t say their win is any reason to expect New Day to “get their win back” on Friday, especially since Riddle took the fall.)

-Patrick touted Crown Jewel as the no. 1 international premium live event and threw to a lengthy video package on the show.

-JBL made his ring entrance. [c]

-JBL stood mid-ring and called the fans “snowflakes” and “woke asses” while also talking about the Phillies losing the World Series. He then introduced Baron Corbin.

(2) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. BARON CORBIN (w/JBL)

JBL joined the announcers on commentary. (Oh, goodie.) Corbin scored an early near fall after hitting Cedric with a running clothesline. JBL said Elon Musk called him and agreed to buy Twitter only if Baron Corbin agreed to stay on the platform. Graves said Patrick is considering leaving the platform altogether. JBL said, “I wish you’d leave Earth.” Cedric rallied and tackled Corbin at ringside and then knocked him back into the ring. Corbin caught him mid-air with the End of Days for the win.

WINNER: Corbin in 2:00.

-Seth Rollins was dancing backstage as Patrick hyped his U.S. Title open challenge. [c]

-The graphic hyped that Logan Paul’s “astonishing top rope jump” is WWE’s most viewed social media clip of 2022.

(Keller’s Analysis: It came at the price of making Logan seem like an undisciplined, unfocused idiot to film himself in the midst of fighting for the Universal Title. It made a social media post seem more important to him than winning the match and validated or reinforced why fans’ tendency is to boo him.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Seth Rollins came out to his entrance theme. He did his schtick and threw open his challenge. The Judgment Day’s music played and they walked out. Graves and Patrick speculated on who was answering the challenge, including wondering if Rhea Ripley might. Finn Balor entered the ring and said Seth cost him a title a while back, so he wants revenge. The O.C. then came out. A.J. Styles told Balor that the issue between them is far from over. Balor said the only thing standing in the ring that is over is The Judgment Day. He said The O.C. is old news. (He’s not necessarily wrong.) Styles said what’s wrong is that it’s been the three of them against the four members of The Judgment Day. He said they are looking for someone to take care of their Rhea problem. Ripley said that’s because nobody likes them. Styles said that person found them. Mia Yim attacked Ripley at ringside. A brawl broke out with everyone. The last two standing in the ring were Balor and Styles, who brawled. Balor ducked out quickly under the bottom rope. Karl Anderson threw Balor into the edge of the ring apron. Whenm Dominik tried to jump Styles, Styles gave him a Styles Clash. The O.C. including Mia Yim struck a pose in the ring. Graves called her “the baddest chick on the block.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Paul Levesque continues to reintroduced one wrestler after another who wasn’t around before he took over.)

-They showed Otis warming up backsage with Chad Gable. Patrick said Otis would face Elias next. [c]

-A commercial aired for Survivor Series focused on the War Games theme. Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” played in the background.

-Cathy Kelley asked Seth what’s the status of his U.S. Title open challenge. Seth said things got too tense out there so he left, but he made a promise to the people, so there will still be an open challenge later. He cackle-laughed and left.

(3) OTIS (w/Chad Gable) vs. ELIAS