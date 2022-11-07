News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey talk UFC Fight Night headlined by Amanda Lemos vs. Marina Rodriguez, decline in boxing PPV sales, WWE Crown Jewel, more (96 min.)

November 7, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Amanda Lemos vs. Marina Rodriguez. They give a preview of UFC 281. Rick discusses the latest in boxing, and Robert and Rick get into a discussion about the decline in boxing pay-per-view sales. They close the show by discussing WWE’s Crown Jewel.

