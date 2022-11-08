FREE PODCAST 11/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: On-site report from perhaps deadest crowd in Raw history, Theory cashes in MITB, Mia Yim, live calls, emails (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans.” They discuss the dead crowd and its effect on the show, Austin Theory cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase for the U.S. Title, Johnny Gargano proves his story was correct with a hidden camera, Mia Yim joins The O.C. to battle Rhea Ripley, Usos & Solo Sikoa vs. New Day & Riddle, and more with live callers and emails.

