News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: On-site report from perhaps deadest crowd in Raw history, Theory cashes in MITB, Mia Yim, live calls, emails (114 min.)

November 8, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans.” They discuss the dead crowd and its effect on the show, Austin Theory cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase for the U.S. Title, Johnny Gargano proves his story was correct with a hidden camera, Mia Yim joins The O.C. to battle Rhea Ripley, Usos & Solo Sikoa vs. New Day & Riddle, and more with live callers and emails.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*