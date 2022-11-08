WWE to crown number one contender with tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will crown a number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship with a World Cup tournament that will begin on this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the news during this week’s episode of Raw.

THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown Get ready for a historic Tag Team Championship match between @WWEUsos and @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins! PLUS: The #SmackDown World Cup begins with the winner getting a shot at @Gunther_AUT's #ICTitle. pic.twitter.com/JXBHshc9e9 — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022

The “Smackdown” World Cup will feature eight competitors, but none of them have been revealed at this time. In addition to the tournament kicking off, this week’s episode of Smackdown will feature The Usos vs. The New Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and the all-time record for longest tag team title reign in WWE history.

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Rey Mysterio last week on Smackdown to retain his title.

