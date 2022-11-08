News Ticker

WWE to crown number one contender with tournament

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 8, 2022

WWE announces tournament for Smackdown
WWE will crown a number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship with a World Cup tournament that will begin on this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the news during this week’s episode of Raw.

The “Smackdown” World Cup will feature eight competitors, but none of them have been revealed at this time. In addition to the tournament kicking off, this week’s episode of Smackdown will feature The Usos vs. The New Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and the all-time record for longest tag team title reign in WWE history.

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Rey Mysterio last week on Smackdown to retain his title.

