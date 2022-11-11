FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (11-6-2012) Raw’s third hour, Survivor Series change, Cena-Ryback staredown, Lawler, Maddox, live callers, more (109 min.)

News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (11-6-2012) Raw's third hour, Survivor Series change, Cena-Ryback staredown, Lawler, Maddox, live callers, more

November 11, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-6-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss major changes to Survivor Series, looking ahead to WrestleMania, Ryback-Cena staredown, Brad Maddox’s speech, Jerry Lawler, Rey Mysterio touting a WWE Cruiserweight Division, Tensai, and more.

