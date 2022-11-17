FREE PODCAST 11/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Evaluating Full Gear hype, The Elite announcement, Mox-MJF predictions, live callers, emails (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with an evaluation of the Jon Moxley-MJF segment and branch off into looking at Britt Baker’s most babyface promo yet. They make predictions for the Mox-MJF match at Full Gear, react to the Acclaimed music video, assess the way The Elite were added to the PPV, and more including a Roundtable session mid-show with Javier Machado from PWTorch.
