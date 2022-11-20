SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre opening promo – HIT

I enjoyed Sheamus being honest about his history with Drew in this promo; other than that, this promo was leaning toward a miss until Sami Zayn arrived. Also, the dialogue Drew was given wasn’t very good, and I wish triple H would loosen up on that. Sami arrived and got a massive pop from the crowd. Sheamus teased who the 5th man which would be for a show-long hook.

Ali vs. Ricochet – HIT

The story of the match was Ali selling his injured ribs viva his beatdown from Bobby Lashley. Not the best story I would have gone to with these two, but the match was good.

The Ali crossbody outside the ring turned into a miktiona driver from Ricochet was a great spot. Ricochet winning with the 450 splash was the right call. Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman in the semi-finals, what a rib.

New Day back stage segment – MISS

This promo was going so well into the New Day decided to reference the Adams family. This segment was so cringing I thought Vince McMahon was back in WWE booking this segment.

Karrion Kross vs Madcap Moss – MISS

Who asked for this rematch? I sure didn’t want to see this match again. I enjoy Michael Cole stealing a bit from Jim Ross when Karrion Kross is in the ring. Slow and methodical is the new bowling shoe ugly. Kross wins, and I hope this feud does not continue with a mixed-tag match.

Bray Wyatt promo – MISS

These Bray Wyatt promos are the same each week, and I want to know what the shelf life of this character is moving forward. L. A Knight hit Bray with a slap and ran out of the ring. Man, those slaps L. A Knight hit Bray with were awful. I would not recommend L.A Knight entering the Power Slap League.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Shayna Baszler – MISS

Having your #1 contender win by distraction roll-up is an awful wrestling trope. I couldn’t imagine Shotzi vs. Rhonda at Survivor Series going longer than 7 minutes next Saturday.

New Day and Braun Strowman vs. Imperium – MISS

The match was fine, but this got an automatic miss once they made Gunther look like a geek in this match. Braun at least could have laid in a shoulder tackle to make sure Gunther wouldn’t break up the pin count, but nope Braun looks at Gunther, and he runs away.

Sami Zayn vs. Butch and post-match – MISS & HIT

I hated how they had to have a gang wars segment during a tournament qualifier. Butch winning wasn’t the problem. It was just far too much many shenanigans during the match. Roman clearing house only then for Kevin Owens to announce his presence in the War Games match received a great reaction from the crowd. Sami and Kevin teasing tension already was an excellent spot, only to build to the moment the two face off in the War games match.

FINAL THOUGHTS: There are good ways and wrong ways to reflect fear on a wrestler. The good way with Roman’s facial expressions when Kevin Owen’s music hit, and then there’s the wrong way with Bray Wyatt.

