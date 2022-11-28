WWE announces commercial free first hour of Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This first hour of this week’s episode of WWE Raw will be commercial free.

In a digital exclusive video that aired on WWE social media platforms, Byron Saxton revealed the news and also confirmed that Becky Lynch would kick off the show in the middle of the ring.

Becky Lynch returned to the ring at Survivor Series after being away since Summerslam to heal from a shoulder injury. Lynch joined team Bianca Belair inside War Games and was victorious with her team in the bout.

The other announced match for this week’s episode of Raw is Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. The show is likely to include fallout from Saturday’s Survivor Series event. It is unknown at this time whether or not that will include any appearances from the The Bloodline.

