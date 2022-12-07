FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) “Cowboy” James Storm walks through timeline of TNA history, Hogan & Bischoff era, respect for A.J. Styles, Angle, pranks, more (176 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (12-1-2017 and 12-8-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews “Cowboy” James Storm. This originally ran in two parts, but it’s combined into one long show today. Topics include: His earliest memories of pro wrestling, his WCW jobber experience, early advice from Curt Hennig and Dusty Rhodes, the early years of TNA, Jerry Jarrett’s leadership style, America’s Most Wanted tag team stint, the Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff era, watching A.J. Styles mature into greatness and what makes him so respected among his peers, and more. It’s a great free-flowing conversation with the affable, enthusiastic, and passionate former TNA veteran ready to start phase two of his career, connecting with fans on promos, frustration with the creative process in TNA over the years including going all-in with his Southern Cowboy act, some hilarious road story pranks from his days in TNA, which TNA wrestler would be the best subject of an uncensored reality TV show, which wrestler made him think “I didn’t know God made people that stupid,” who was most interesting to walk with through airports, the arrival of Kurt Angle and what he most learned working in the ring with Angle, Dixie Carter’s strengths and weaknesses, the lack of knowledge of some of today’s pro wrestlers on the history of their business, what happened with his short NXT stint, thoughts on Bobby Roode, A.J. Styles, Samoa Joe, and Eric Young having success in WWE, his favorite memory from TNA, the biggest missed opportunity for TNA, Jeff Jarrett today versus 15 years ago, and more. It’s a great free-flowing conversation with the affable, enthusiastic, and passionate former TNA veteran ready to start phase two of his career.

