FREE PODCAST 12/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Starks shines on mic opposite MJF, Acclaimed beat FTR, odd Regal promo that Mox no-sells, Joe vs. Darby, live callers (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with reaction to Ricky Starks’s standout promo with MJF after winning the battle royal. Then they talk with callers on an array of topics from potential of Sasha Banks in AEW to the weird William Regal promo and Mox’s non-reaction to the hard-hitting Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin match it to the state of the Women’s Division, and much more with live callers and emails. They close with some talk about the Acclaimed vs. FTR main event.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO