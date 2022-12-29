FREE PODCAST 12/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review two episodes of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, preview IWTV Wrestival featuring T4 Summit tournament, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland take a special look at the past two weeks of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, a weekly show available in syndication and on YouTube. They talk about the tremendous December 25th episode focused exclusively on the Jordan Clearwater vs. Danny Limelight world title match and the less-exciting episode from the prior week building up the match, as well as Big Hoss vs. Sledge, B-Boy vs. Mikey O’Shea, and more. Chris and Justin also preview the quarterfinals of the T4 Summit tournament that will crown the first IWTV Tag Team champions. For VIP listeners, they follow the OGK down to Texas to watch Mike Bennett face Chandler Hopkins for the Pale Pro Wrestling title and Matt Taven square off with Shane Taylor for the Texoma Title.

