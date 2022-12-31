FREE PODCAST 12/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: On-site reports on electric atmosphere for Cena and Charlotte, Bray-Howdy-Knight, live callers, emails (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and respond to listener emails. They began with a reaction to the heavily-hyped main event tag match featuring the return of John Cena and the latest dynamic within The Bloodline. Then they talk with two on-site correspondents who attended in Tampa, Fla. and convey the electric atmosphere in the packed arena for John Cena and the surprise return of Charlotte. They talk with other callers about other key segments and eventually are joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado who breaks down the Bray Wyatt character’s history and his assessment of this chapter in his career.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO