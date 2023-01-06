1/6 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Usos vs. McIntyre & Sheamus, Ricochet vs. Top Dolla, Charlotte Flair appears as new champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JANUARY 6, 2023

MEMPHIS, TENN. AT FEDEX FORUM

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened Sami Zayn, Soplo Sikoa, and the Usos tossing chairs and standing on the announce desk. Michael Cole that The Bloodline has been pissed off since Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn lost to John Cena & Kevin Owens last Friday night. The Bloodline music played and Reigns walked out with Paul Heyman. Barrett said Reigns is a results-oriented wrestler. He said losing last week stung, but two wins on Raw might have righted the ship. Cole said other than a DQ, it was the first time in over three years Reigns has been involved in a loss in WWE. Barrett said it was Sami who lost the match, not Reigns.

The complete Bloodline assembled mid-ring as the music faded. Fans chanted “Ucey! Ucey!” Heyman handed Reigns the mic and then Reigns milked the moment before asking Memphis to acknowledge him. Reigns said they’re going to do things differently and let Sami talk first. Sami said this year is their year and they started it off right. Reigns sneered and said he didn’t want to focus just on this year. He said he wants to focus on last year.

Reigns said he and Sami had the biggest Smackdown match of the year against John Cena & Kevin Owens. “And what do you think happened?” he said. Sami looked around nervously. “Some say we lost,” he said. Reigns laughed like a crazy man. Jimmy Uso laughed. Solo didn’t flinch. Reigns said it’s not in his DNA and he had to think long and hard about it. He said he didn’t lose. He pointed at Sami and said, “He lost.” Reigns said his shoulders weren’t on the mat, Sami’s were.

He said he’s got one question. He asked why he guaranteed a win and called his shot. Reigns said he calls his shots and he always wins. He said it’s embarrassing to call your shot but fail to deliver. He asked Sami if he wants to be the Tribal Chief. “Why are doing things like me?” Reigns said. “Are you trying to be like me? Do you want to do what I do? Do you think you can do things better than me?” He looked at Sami and asked if he thinks he’s him. Reigns yelled and got more intense, Sami backed up and cowered as Reigns got even more threatening. Kevin Owens’ music interrupted.

Owens looked at the ring and said before things go too far, Reigns needs to calm down and take a deep breath. He said he has some misdirected anger going on. He said he’s always calm and cool. He said the last time Reigns was like that he was the cause of it. He said his problem isn’t with Sami, it’s with him. He said Reigns does have a KO problem. He said it’s time to show everyone what the Tribal Chief does. He said a good way to take care of the KO problem is at the Royal Rumble in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Reigns said, “Sure, whatever!” He said he just wants him gone forever. Owens said he’ll leave for now and see him at the Rumble. He told Sami he’ll see him “when you manage to dig your balls out of Roman’s pocket.”

(Keller’s Analysis: KO to the rescue just in time. As usual, Reigns was great on the mic. WWE is making wins and losses feel so important with follow-up like this. Underlining that Reigns hasn’t been part of a loss in three years just adds to the gravity of what happened last week. Sami’s reaction to Reigns showing anger toward him was great, including his increasing angst as Reigns seemed to be building up rage as he talked about Sami losing last week. KO coming out shows the latest sign that KO is the person who can save Sami from the obsession with being accepted by The Bloodline.)

-Cole shifted to plugging the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match scheduled later. [c]

-Charlotte arrived in a white BMW convertible. Cole said she was arriving in style. He noted she is a 14-time WWE champion. He said she’ll appear later in the ring.

(1) KOFI KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods) vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega)

As Kofi made his entrance, they showed a clip from earlier in the day of Legado del Fantasma confronting New Day backstage with Kayla Braxton holding a mic. Santos Escobar said he’ll enjoy eliminating him at the Royal Rumble. Kofi dared him to make a move. They cut to Cole hyping the Rumble coming up later in the month. He said it’s his favorite event. The bell rang 22 minutes into the show. They cut to a very early break with Kofi in control and Escobar regrouping at ringside. [c]

Cole talked about El Fantasma being Escobar’s father. As Kofi rallied at 8:00, Cole said there was breaking massive news about the Rumble that they’d get to after the match. Wilde grabbed Kofi’s leg and then Escobar caught him with a Phanton Driver for the win. Cole called it a massive win, with no condemnation for the cheating or qualifying the win as being a result of outside interference.

WINNER: Escobar in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Disappointing framing of the finishing sequence by Cole afterward.)

-C0le said the match is official – Reigns vs. Owens for the title at the Rumble. Cole said Reigns agreed to the match in a highly emotional state. He said Owens played on Reigns when he did in typical KO fashion.)

-Backstage Sami knocked on The Bloodline door. Heyman answered. Sami said he has to explain to Reigns that he’s not trying to be him. Heyman said now is not the tiume. The Usos walked up and Heyman said Reigns was waiting for them. They walked right past Sami and Heyman into the locker room. Jimmy was friendly and Jey looked at Sami like he was in big trouble. Heyman said he told Sami to stay three steps ahead and it’s too soon to try to make things right. “Hey, think about this,” Heyman said. “I still love you.” [c]

-A soundbite aired with Liv Morgan. She said she loves chaos, and she’d like to enter the Rumble first and take on everyone.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole said he’d prefer no. 30. He hyped the 30-Woman Rumble match. Barrett said Bray Wyatt’s first match since returning will be at the Rumble against L.A. Knight. They commented on clips of last week’s appearance of Uncle Howdy.

-Braxton interviewed Knight backstage. He said he was walking through Memphis earlier feeling pretty good, but not because he was in Memphis. He said he was happy because Bray couldn’t keep his goon in line last week and now he gets to pick around the remaining pieces at the Rumble. He said everyone will be talking about him at the Rumble.

-Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their ring entrance. They replayed the angle two weeks ago when Emma slapped Scarlett. [c]

(2) EMMA & MADCAP MOSS vs. SCARLETT & KARRION KROSS

