1/6 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Usos vs. McIntyre/Sheamus for Undisputed Tag Team Title, Top Dolla vs. Ricochet Royal Rumble Qualifier, Charlotte Flair speaks

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JANUARY 6, 2023

MEMPHIS, TN AT FEDEX FORUM

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show. The Bloodline appeared at ringside and tossed around chairs and the steel steps. Sami Zayn stood on the announce table as Solo Sikoa and the Usos stood ringside. Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance with Paul Heyman at his side. Cole touted his championship reign at 859 days. Reigns posed at the top of the ramp and looked out at the crowd. Reigns posed at the top of the ramp as pyro exploded behind him. The Bloodline posed in front of the announce desk. Fans in the crowd held up the number one. Cole then threw to a video recap of last week’s main event. The video highlighted John Cena’s hot tag and the finish of the match with Kevin Owens’ win over Zayn. Cole then recapped Monday on Raw when Reigns sent the Bloodline to take over the show. The Bloodline posed in the ring as pyro exploded on the stage. Wade Barrett pointed out that Zayn lost the match, not Reigns.

-The crowd chanted “Ucey” as Reigns prepared to speak. Heyman then handed him the microphone. Reigns asked Memphis to acknowledge him. They did, loudly. The cheers turned to boos as the Bloodline posed yet again. Reigns turned to Heyman and told him they’re going to start things differently. Reigns said he’s going to give the crowd what they want. He said he wants to hear from Zayn. Zayn smiled and walked to the front. The crowd chanted “Sami”. Zayn took the mic and said everyone saw how they started the show. Zayn said they’re putting everyone on notice that this year belongs to the Bloodline. He said they’re starting 2023 right and they showed up to send a message on Raw. He said that every member won their match on Raw and they’re sending a message. Reigns stopped Zayn and said he doesn’t want to talk about this year, he wants to talk about last year. Reigns said that he and Zayn had the biggest Smackdown match of the year against Cena and Owens. He then asked the crowd what they thought happened. Reigns said that some said they lost. Reigns then laughed. Reigns said he doesn’t understand that because he doesn’t lose. He said he had to think about it. Reigns said he didn’t lose. Reigns said that he lost, and he pointed at Zayn. Reigns said he doesn’t care and they’re moving on. Reigns asked Zayn why he guaranteed a win. Reigns said that he does that and he always delivers, so there’s never a problem. Reigns said it’s embarrassing when you call your shot and you fail. Reigns turned to Zayn and asked if Zayn wanted to be the Tribal Chief. Reigns asked if Zayn wants to be him. Reigns asked why Zayn thought he could do what Reigns does. Reigns then screamed at Zayn and asked if he wanted to run the Bloodline and if he thought he was fit to take on the burden.

-Kevin Owens’ music interrupted Reigns’ tirade and he made his entrance. Owens paused at the top of the stage. Owens then told Reigns to calm down before things go too far. He said Reigns has misdirected anger. Owens said the last time Reigns was like this, he was the cause. Owens then said that Reigns’ problem isn’t with Zayn, it’s with him. He said that Reigns’ K.O. problem is starting to bother him. Owens said Reigns needs to take care of the problem in a match at the Royal Rumble against him for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Reigns said sure, and that he doesn’t care. He said he just wants Owens to disappear forever. Owens said he’ll leave, but not forever. He said he’ll see Reigns at the Rumble and he’ll see Zayn whenever he digs his balls out of Reigns’ pocket.

-They showed a graphic for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship main event between the Usos and the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Cole hyped the match as they cut to break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow, that didn’t end how I thought it was going to. Reigns’ mental breakdown was really compelling and excellent acting. He started off calm and collected and worked himself up as he reminded himself of the questions he had during the segment. It was as if he had let everything go, then remembered what the problem was and he lost his cool when Zayn couldn’t offer an explanation for himself. Is this the impetus for a turn from Sami? Is it possible he could help Owens at the Rumble? Unlikely Owens wins, but that doesn’t mean Sami can’t help Owens and fail. That in and of itself would create an interesting situation where Zayn doesn’t have any friends at all. Overall, a strong segment, but kind of a lackluster way to get to the title match at Rumble. Did Owens outsmart Reigns too much?)

-Charlotte Flair arrived in a white convertible. Cole mentioned that she is now a fourteen-time champion. They then showed a graphic advertising a segment with Charlotte later in the evening. Cole hyped the segment.

-New Day’s music played and they made their entrance. Cole threw to a video from earlier in the day where Santos Escobar interrupted an interview with Kofi Kingston. Escobar said that Kingston’s antics in the Rumble have been legendary. Escobar said he’s going to eliminate Kingston. Kingston challenged Escobar to a match for tonight on Smackdown.

-Legado del Fantasma made their entrance.

(1) KOFI KINGSTON (w/ Xavier Woods) vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde)

Escobar took Kingston to the corner and kicked him in the gut. Kingston recovered and took Escobar down. Kingston went to the apron but Escobar took him down with a big right hand. Escobar knocked Kingston off the apron and Kingston landed on the steps. He said it’s just like the Rumble. Kingston came off the top with a crossbody then tossed Escobar over the top rope and to the floor. Escobar landed against the announce table. Cole mentioned that Escobar would have been eliminated if this was the Royal Rumble. [c]

Escobar hit a running knee on Kingston in the corner then covered him for a near fall. Escobar taunted Kingston and kicked at him. Kingston fought back with a chop but Escobar took Kingston to the corner and delivered a chop of this own. Kingston recovered and hit a second rope dropkick. Escobar took control again and pounded on Kingston before he shot him into the corner. Kingston lifted Escobar up and over to the apron. Escobar hit a big kick and took down Kingston. Escobar taunted on the steps and Woods scared him with the trombone. Escobar got back in the ring and hit a big dropkick. He covered Kingston for a near fall. Escobar stayed on the attack but Kingston countered with a rollup for a near fall. Kingston then took Escobar down with a couple of clotheslines then a kick. Kingston went for another kick but Escobar hit him in the gut. Kingston recovered and hit the S.O.S. for a near fall. Escobar shoved Kingston to the corner but Kingston caught Escobar charging in. Kingston went to the top but Escobar cut him off and followed Kingston up. Kingston knocked Escobar to the mat and climbed to the top. Kingston leapt off and Escobar caught him with a big knee. Escobar made the cover for another near fall. Woods distracted Escobar momentarily and Kingston attacked with a jumping stomp to Escobar. Kingston made the cover for a near fall. Kingston stayed on the attack and hit a Boom Drop. Kingston then went to the corner and set up for a kick but Del Toro grabbed Kingston’s leg. Vega argued with Woods at ringside. Escobar hit a kick followed by the Phantom Driver for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 9:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really solid match. I don’t care for the distraction finish, but that’s what WWE does. At this point, Escobar should be beating someone like Kingston clean. Escobar is on his way up and Kingston is on his way down. I hope they did it this way to show that Legado has strength in numbers and are a force together. That may be wishful thinking, but that’s how I’ll choose to look at it.)

-Cole and Barrett were shown at ringside. Cole read a tweet from earlier in the week from Reigns. Cole then said there is news about the Rumble. They showed a graphic for Reigns and Owens at the Rumble. Cole announced that the match is now official.

-Zayn knocked on the Bloodline door. Heyman answered. Zayn said he needs to talk to Reigns and explain himself. Heyman said it’s not the time. The Usos appeared and pushed past Zayn and into the locker room. Heyman said that he told Zayn last week that he needs to be three steps ahead. He said even three steps down the road would be a bad idea. Heyman told Zayn that he still loves him, and he should think of it that way. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Another interesting layer here with Zayn back to being frozen out. Again, I’m starting to wonder if this interaction will be the impetus for a change. I hope not as I think this story has a lot more life. I really hope that the story isn’t cut short just for the sake of getting to something else.)

-They showed postcard shots of Memphis. Cole mentioned it’s the home of the King Jerry Lawler, who he beat at Wrestlemania. Barrett asked if Cole is going to defend his undefeated streak one of these days.

-Liv Morgan was in the back. She said entering the Rumble last is the easy way. She said she wants to enter first so she can beat everyone that enters after her. Cole said he’d rather enter 30.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Morgan just confirmed that she’s the dumbest woman on the roster. Her character is such a joke.)

-Cole hyped the Rumble for three weeks from tomorrow. Barrett then said that Bray Wyatt will be in action again at the Rumble. Cole then threw to a video recap of the segment last week with Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and L.A. Knight.

-L.A. Knight was in the back with Kayla Braxton. She asked how Knight is feeling going into his match with Wyatt at the Rumble. Knight said he was walking through Memphis and said he felt damn good. He said he feels good because Wyatt’s plans blew up last week. He said he just has to kick around the pieces and everyone will be talking about him instead of Wyatt’s return. Knight said that when the lights go down, Wyatt’s lights go out and that’s a fact.

-They showed a graphic for the Pitch Black match. Cole said that the match can only be won by pinfall or submission and in three weeks we will see what Wyatt is really capable of.

-Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their entrance. Cole threw to a recap of the interaction between Scarlett, Kross, and Emma from two weeks ago on Smackdown. Cole hyped a mixed tag team match with Kross and Scarlett against Emma and Madcap Moss for after the break. [c]

(2) KARRION KROSS & SCARLETT vs. MADCAP MOSS & EMMA

Kross and Moss were in the ring as we joined the match in progress. Moss took Kross down. Kross tagged Scarlett which brought in Emma. Emma went on the attack and came off the ropes to take Scarlett down. Emma sent Scarlett to the corner and hit a running splash. Emma made the cover for a near fall. Emma went for a kick and Scarlett countered into a suplex into a pin for a near fall. Scarlett went for a slam but Emma fought out and took Scarlett down. Emma then delivered a running elbow and covered Scarlett. Kross entered the ring and pulled Emma off. They stared each other down then Emma slapped Kross. Moss tagged in and went after Kross. Moss hit a running shoulder block in the corner then ran the ropes. Scarlett tripped Moss and Kross took Moss down. Scarlett and Emma brawled on the outside. Scarlett tossed Emma over the announce table. Kross dodged Moss in the ring and Moss hit the middle turnbuckle. Kross hit a clothesline to the back of Moss’ head and neck. Kross locked in the Kross Jacket for the win.

WINNER: Karrion Kross & Scarlett in 4:00

-Scarlett put a Rey Mysterio mask on Moss as Kross held him in place. Kross then held up a tarot card with Mysterio on it and placed it on the fallen Moss. Kross then looked into the camera. He said he knows Mysterio is watching and he knows that’s going to be him. Kross then said tick tock and exited the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Anyone that had any hopes for Moss should probably abandon their expectations at this point. This match was all about burying that feud and basically Moss as he was used as a symbol for Kross’ next feud with Mysterio. I liked the inclusion of the mask as a mind game. That’s the kind of thing Kross should be doing. The ring work by Scarlett was not great. I wouldn’t go that route again unless it’s completely necessary.)

-Cole and Barrett were at ringside. Cole touted last week’s viewership. He said one of the reasons was Ronda Rousey against Raquel Rodriguez, then threw to a video recap of the match. The video concluded with Charlotte’s return and win over Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. After the video, they showed a graphic for Charlotte and Cole hyped her appearance for later in the show. [c]