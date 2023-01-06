Eric Bischoff set to make return to the ring

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eric Bischoff will be returning to the ring at the Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling anniversary show on February 11.

Bischoff announced on his 83 Weeks podcast this week that he, Wes Brisco, his son Garrett, and Gerry Brisco will all be appearing on the show in some capacity. Bischoff admitted that he didn’t know whether or not the father and son teams would be facing against one another or not.

Bischoff has appeared for both WWE and AEW throughout the last few years, but has not been a part of an official match of any kind. In his first run with WWE in the early 2000s, Bischoff wrestled a variety of matches against opponents like Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and others.

