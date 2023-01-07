VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Wade vs. Todd 2023 predictions and 2022 results, Ron Simmons WCW Title reign, Cargill-Luger comparison, what if Bret stayed with the WWF, Dana White controversy, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- A timely listener question about whether we have heard much about what Vince McMahon has been up to lately!
- The Dana White incident with his wife slapping each other in a bar.
- How would WCW feuds have played out if Bret Hart continued on with the WWF instead of jumping to WCW?
- How would UFC’s Middleweight Division have played out i8f Anderson Silva had defeated Chris Weidman at UFC 162?
- Can an apt comparison be made between Jade Cargill and Lex Luger?
- Deep dive into Ron Simmons’ WCW Title reign and if he was the first champion not positioned as a main eventer during his reign?
- Would Rick Rude instead of Vader have beat Simmons at Starrcade if he weren’t injured?
- 2023 Wade vs. Todd Predictions and results of the 2022 Wade vs. Todd Predictions including whether C.M. Punk will wrestle in 2023, will Sasha Banks/Mercedes Monet win an AEW Title, will Matt Cardona return at the Royal Rumble, and more.
- A case for why calling WWE a variety show is valid.
- Agree or disagree with: Jade Cargill shouldn’t lose until she’s turned babyface, Jeff Jarrett is proof that sometimes old school just works, and AEW botched Sasha Banks already if they have reached a deal to bring her in.
- Is Money in the Bank a gimmick that should be retired?
- Who is a better manager between J.J. Dillon and Paul Heyman?
- Matching Bloodline members to Four Horsemen members over the years.
- Should FTR leave AEW?
- Who speaks in circles or says more meaningless things, Bray or Malachi?
- Is using concussions in an angle in bad taste?
- Is the new AEW entrance stage a distraction for the live crowd?
- Why shouldn’t WWE introduced Smackdown viewers to Raw wrestler since they introduce NXT wrestlers to Raw viewers?
