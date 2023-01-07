VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Wade vs. Todd 2023 predictions and 2022 results, Ron Simmons WCW Title reign, Cargill-Luger comparison, what if Bret stayed with the WWF, Dana White controversy, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A timely listener question about whether we have heard much about what Vince McMahon has been up to lately!

The Dana White incident with his wife slapping each other in a bar.

How would WCW feuds have played out if Bret Hart continued on with the WWF instead of jumping to WCW?

How would UFC’s Middleweight Division have played out i8f Anderson Silva had defeated Chris Weidman at UFC 162?

Can an apt comparison be made between Jade Cargill and Lex Luger?

Deep dive into Ron Simmons’ WCW Title reign and if he was the first champion not positioned as a main eventer during his reign?

Would Rick Rude instead of Vader have beat Simmons at Starrcade if he weren’t injured?

2023 Wade vs. Todd Predictions and results of the 2022 Wade vs. Todd Predictions including whether C.M. Punk will wrestle in 2023, will Sasha Banks/Mercedes Monet win an AEW Title, will Matt Cardona return at the Royal Rumble, and more.

A case for why calling WWE a variety show is valid.

Agree or disagree with: Jade Cargill shouldn’t lose until she’s turned babyface, Jeff Jarrett is proof that sometimes old school just works, and AEW botched Sasha Banks already if they have reached a deal to bring her in.

Is Money in the Bank a gimmick that should be retired?

Who is a better manager between J.J. Dillon and Paul Heyman?

Matching Bloodline members to Four Horsemen members over the years.

Should FTR leave AEW?

Who speaks in circles or says more meaningless things, Bray or Malachi?

Is using concussions in an angle in bad taste?

Is the new AEW entrance stage a distraction for the live crowd?

Why shouldn’t WWE introduced Smackdown viewers to Raw wrestler since they introduce NXT wrestlers to Raw viewers?

