VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Wade vs. Todd 2023 predictions and 2022 results, Ron Simmons WCW Title reign, Cargill-Luger comparison, what if Bret stayed with the WWF, Dana White controversy, more (71 min.)

January 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A timely listener question about whether we have heard much about what Vince McMahon has been up to lately!
  • The Dana White incident with his wife slapping each other in a bar.
  • How would WCW feuds have played out if Bret Hart continued on with the WWF instead of jumping to WCW?
  • How would UFC’s Middleweight Division have played out i8f Anderson Silva had defeated Chris Weidman at UFC 162?
  • Can an apt comparison be made between Jade Cargill and Lex Luger?
  • Deep dive into Ron Simmons’ WCW Title reign and if he was the first champion not positioned as a main eventer during his reign?
  • Would Rick Rude instead of Vader have beat Simmons at Starrcade if he weren’t injured?
  • 2023 Wade vs. Todd Predictions and results of the 2022 Wade vs. Todd Predictions including whether C.M. Punk will wrestle in 2023, will Sasha Banks/Mercedes Monet win an AEW Title, will Matt Cardona return at the Royal Rumble, and more.
  • A case for why calling WWE a variety show is valid.
  • Agree or disagree with: Jade Cargill shouldn’t lose until she’s turned babyface, Jeff Jarrett is proof that sometimes old school just works, and AEW botched Sasha Banks already if they have reached a deal to bring her in.
  • Is Money in the Bank a gimmick that should be retired?
  • Who is a better manager between J.J. Dillon and Paul Heyman?
  • Matching Bloodline members to Four Horsemen members over the years.
  • Should FTR leave AEW?
  • Who speaks in circles or says more meaningless things, Bray or Malachi?
  • Is using concussions in an angle in bad taste?
  • Is the new AEW entrance stage a distraction for the live crowd?
  • Why shouldn’t WWE introduced Smackdown viewers to Raw wrestler since they introduce NXT wrestlers to Raw viewers?

