VIP AUDIO 1/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-14-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including RVD’s injury, Weekly Real Deal Reaction, Indy Line-up of the Week, Q of Week (22 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 14, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the Hot Five Stories of the Week including RVD’s injury, first-hand analysis of the skill level of new WWE tag team The Shane Twins, Ring of Honor’s Saturday show. Then the new Weekly Real Deal Reaction (featuring his feedback on a specific PWTorch.com Lounge column from the past week), an in-depth preview of Sunday’s TNA Final Resolution PPV, the Indy Line-Up of the Week, and the Question of the Week segment.

