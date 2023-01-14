FREE PODCAST 1/14 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) DDP and ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein give insights on Triple H, Vince, Dusty, Cena, Reigns, Miz, Bischoff, Michael Hayes, Jake, Scott Hall, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (1-5-2018 & 1-12-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a double-header. First, the second part of his two-part interview with Diamond Dallas Page who provides insights on Triple H, Chris Jericho, Eric Bischoff, Jake Roberts, Scott Hall, Dusty Rhodes, Michael Hayes, and Tom Zenk. This show dropped originally on Jan. 5, 2018.

Then in part two, Wade presents his latest interview with ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein who discusses his time with WWE in the mid-2000s with insights on Vince McMahon, The Miz, the original brand split, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe’s injury, the Women’s Revolution compared to the women’s scene in 2006, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO