5 YRS AGO: WWE Live Event in State College, Pa. (1-20-18): Reigns & Seth, Miz, Braun, Alexa, Bayley, Mickie, Goldust, Revival, Titus

The following report was originally published five years ago on PWTorch.com…

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

JANUARY 20, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, PA. AT BRYCE JORDAN CENTER

REPORT BY DAN WILSON, PWTORCH VIP MEMBER

I am a PWTorch VIP subscriber and I attended the WWE Live event on January 20, 2018 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. I attended and reported on an event 2 1/2 years ago from this location. The arena was roughly half full with more fans than last time I was here. It was also a very good crowd tonight that was very much into the entire card.

(1) Titus O’Neal & Apollo Crews beat The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows when Titus O’Neal hit a sitout powerbomb on Sheamus in 10:00. Gallows & Anderson presented as heels which was interesting. At the end of the match, Titus and Crews were joined on stage by the Penn State head football coach. I could not have cared less, but the locals and students enjoyed it.

(2) Goldust beat Curt Hawkins in 5:00. Goldust with a roll up pin.

(3) The Revival beat Heath Slater & Rhyno with the Shatter Machine on Slater in 8:00. Scott Dawson is disgusting. On four occasions during the matcn, he literally spit into the crowd upon receiving shots to the face. And I’m not talking a little splittle up in the air; I mean, line drive loogies at the crowd. I was glad I chose my seats off of the floor. I suspect McMahon is going to see to it that The Revival are are going to get chewed up and embarrassed Ascension style by Raw alumni if for no other reason than they are short, doughy, and pasty. Good wrestlers, though.

(4) Alexa Bliss beat Bayley and Mickie James in 6:00. Bliss stole the win from Bagley after hitting James with the Bayley-to-Belly. Predictable ending as Bliss spent most of the match hiding out at ringside. The crowd was quietest during this match. Bayley’s ship has sailed. After a nice ovation during her entrance, the crowd was pretty silent during her in ring work. Mickie James was getting cheered louder.

(5) Braun Strowman beat Curt Hawkins in under 1:00 with a powerslam after Hawkins challenged anyone from the back. Kane’s music interrupted and he received a good heel reaction. He’s a big dude.

(6) Braun Strowman beat Kane via DQ in 3:00. Kane was disqualified after hitting Braun with the ring steps. Strowman eventually got the upper hand and upon crowd request for tables, first pulled out a kendo stick, decided against it, and broke it across his knee. He then pulled out a table and, after a brief battle for supremacy, Braun powerslammed Kane through it to the audience’s delight. Afterwards, Braun was very gracious to the fans. He shook hands with everyone at ringside, posed for pictures, and signed autographs. He was really cool and spent a loft of time doing so.

15 minute Intermission

(7) Asuka & Dana Brooke beat Absolution (w/Paige) in 9:00. Asuka & Brooke won after Asuka submitted Mandy Rose with the Asuka lock.

(8) Finn Balor beat Elias with the Coup de Grace in 11:00. Elias was in the ring and spent quite a while working the crowd and playing his guitar. His song was really funny ripping on State College. Elias should eventually become a big star. He has great presence, charisma, size, and in ring talent. Good match

(9) Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns beat Miz & The Miztourage in a three-on-two match the Shield Power bomb on The Miz in 18:00. Best match of the night by far. Curb Stomp and spear also featured in the exciting final moments. The Miz is so good as a heel that when he finally gets his comeuppance, it is very satisfying. His interaction with the crowd is so good. In fact, all of the wrestlers in this match were so good in their respective roles with the crowd, with the exception of one: Roman Reigns. He is such a good wrestler and I can see how he checks all the boxes for Vince. He is a larger-than-life presence and had the loudest reaction of all wrestlers tonight. However, when it comes to simple crowd connection, it is as though he is just along for the ride. I’ve never seen him live before tonight. I can see why he is a big star getting pushed. But there just isn’t enough there to make me know, understand, or care about him, or what he stands for. If he ever figures it out and goes for it, then look out.

The card was different then as advertised. The Bar was billed to wrestle Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins, while Roman Reigns was scheduled to face The Miz for the Intercontinental Belt (yes, I said belt).

Biggest Pops: Reigns, Rollins, Strowman, Balor

Most Heat: The Miz, Elias, Kane

