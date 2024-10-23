30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (10/22/1994): Jeff Jarrett vs. Doink ends with interference from Jerry Lawler, Bob Backlund rants about deteriorating values in society, Dink and Wink, Bob Holly, IRS

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 22, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #304 )

(1) Jeff Jarrett faced Doink ending when Jerry Lawler interfered by coming off the top rope. Dink and Wink were at ringside for Doink. Lawler debuted Sleazy to go along with Queasy. Jerry Lawler was interviewed at ringside after the match…

After a commercial hyped the debut of The Action Zone, British Bulldog won a squash. Vince McMahon openly talked about the new show being an alternative to the NFL all-talk shows…

The Bob Backlund-Arnold Skaaland angle was replayed from Superstars over the weekend. Then Bob Backlund was interviewed about the incident and refused to apologize for attacking Skaaland with the crossface chicken wing. Backlund ripped on the deteriorating values in society today. He challenged any fan to try to escape his crossface chicken wing. Lex Luger then came out of the crowd and told Backlund to pick on someone his own size. Backlund ran into the ring and jumped around, waiting for Luger. Referees and WWF suits tried to keep Luger out of the ring. Luger ended up walking away…

(2) Bob Holly beat Reno Riggins. Holly will be facing Backlund next weekend in syndication…

(3) I.R.S. won a squash…

A promo aired advertising next week’s Raw main event of Razor Ramon defending the Intercontinental Title against Yokozuna…

A clip aired of Yokozuna running from a casket.

(4) The Heavenly Bodies (mgd. by Jim Cornette) won a squash…

McMahon and Savage interviewed Lex Luger. Luger challenged Backlund to wrestle a “new generation” WWF wrestler saying he has not been impressed personally with Backlund whom he said he had heard so much about since entering the WWF…

McMahon closed the program hyping a big announcement from Tod Pettengill next week…

