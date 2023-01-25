FOCO to release new WWE Bigheads featuring Superstar Billy Graham and A.J. Styles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO is releasing two new Bigheads.

Superstar Billy Graham and A.J. Styles are the latest WWE Bigheads available for pre-order.

The A.J. Styles Bighead features him in an action pose wearing his signature outfit and standing on top of a thematic base. The Superstar Billy Graham Bighead also features him in an action pose wearing his signature outfit and standing on top of a thematic base. Both Bigheads are limited to 144 units, retail for $55, and stand at nearly 10 inches tall.

The Bigheads are scheduled to ship no later than June 9.