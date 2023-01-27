SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Road to WrestleMania begins at the Royal Rumble with two shots at championship matches at WrestleMania 39 on the line in the annual Royal Rumble matches.

When: Saturday January 28, 2023

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Pitch Black Match

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

