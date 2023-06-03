Major match announced for WWE Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major championship has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The new world heavyweight champion, Seth Rollins, will defend his title for the first time on the show against Damian Priest. WWE announced the news on Friday.

Rollins defeated A.J. Styles at last week’s Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia. He is the inaugural champion and this will be his first title defense.

Last week on Raw, Rollins & Styles team together to defeat Priest & Dominik Mysterio.

